Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Camilo (Cass) Charlesworth. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

CHARLESWORTH, Camilo (Cass) September 1, 1925 - April 5, 2020 With great sadness we announce the death of Camilo (Cass) Charlesworth in Victoria, B.C. He was predeceased in 2009 by his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn Charlesworth. Camilo is mourned by his devoted daughter Maxine Charlesworth, son-in-law Derek Reimer, grandsons Joseph (Trish) and David (Melissa) Reimer and great grand-daughters, Isabelle and Claire Reimer, nieces and nephews in England and Spain, a god-daughter in London, England, and many dear and constant friends. Camilo had a remarkable life. He was born near Bilbao, Spain, which, by 1937, had become a combat zone of the Spanish Civil War. At age 11, Camilo and his older brother, Octavio, were sent to England as part of the evacuation of 3000 "Basque Children". His father narrowly escaped a firing squad execution but he was imprisoned for many years by the Franco government. In a letter, he advised his sons to stay in England. Camilo was unable to return to Spain or see his father for 23 years. As







CHARLESWORTH, Camilo (Cass) September 1, 1925 - April 5, 2020 With great sadness we announce the death of Camilo (Cass) Charlesworth in Victoria, B.C. He was predeceased in 2009 by his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn Charlesworth. Camilo is mourned by his devoted daughter Maxine Charlesworth, son-in-law Derek Reimer, grandsons Joseph (Trish) and David (Melissa) Reimer and great grand-daughters, Isabelle and Claire Reimer, nieces and nephews in England and Spain, a god-daughter in London, England, and many dear and constant friends. Camilo had a remarkable life. He was born near Bilbao, Spain, which, by 1937, had become a combat zone of the Spanish Civil War. At age 11, Camilo and his older brother, Octavio, were sent to England as part of the evacuation of 3000 "Basque Children". His father narrowly escaped a firing squad execution but he was imprisoned for many years by the Franco government. In a letter, he advised his sons to stay in England. Camilo was unable to return to Spain or see his father for 23 years. As WWII began, Camilo finished his schooling and began an apprenticeship. Once old enough to enlist, despite being a Spanish national, he volunteered for British military service. He completed the rigorous training and became a paratrooper in 1944. While in the Mediterranean on a troop ship heading for Singapore, orders were changed and the ship was re-routed to Palestine. Camilo was assigned to the Army Intelligence section and served in Palestine for two years. In order to pursue greater opportunities, Camilo and Evelyn immigrated to Canada in 1952. Camilo worked as a skilled tradesman and eventually became a plant shift supervisor in a large Toronto factory manufacturing highly technical machinery such as generators for hydro electric and nuclear power plants. He later became a quality control consultant. Camilo resided in Toronto for 64 years before ill-health initiated a move to Victoria. Camilo was a caring, disciplined, principled and energetic man who had standards about everything he did. Throughout his life he demonstrated resiliency, self-sufficiency and determination. He made a success of all experiences that came his way. People were greatly attracted by his intelligence, kindness, thoughtfulness and empathy. He leaves a legacy that fills us with pride. He always had the good fortune to love and be loved and, because of this, he is greatly missed. Many thanks to the Lodge at Broadmead for their professionalism in caring for my father during his three years residence there. Condolences may be left at www.earthsoptions.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close