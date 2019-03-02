Candy loved many, but her grandchildren were what she treasured the most in this world. She warmed and touched every person she met and has left so many heartbroken, yet privileged to have shared in her life. Her love, zest, sense of humour, wisdom and sincerity made EVERY moment ever spent with her a pleasure. A celebration of life will take place in July 2019, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to purchase a memorial plaque at the Chemainus Health Care Centre. Donations can be made via e-transfer to [email protected]
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 2, 2019