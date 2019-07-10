Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carey W. McKINLEY. View Sign Obituary

Carey passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on June 30th at the age of 77. He was a wonderful man who was a very active member of his community, volunteering for various nonprofit organizations as well as a prominent member and supporter of the AA community. To know Carey was to love him and he will be deeply missed by his many friends and family, who he loved dearly. He is survived by his loving wife Olivia who was with him until the end, his daughter Erica, his son Walker (Jeannie) and granddaughter Scarlett, his granddaughter Anais (Andrew) and great granddaughters Yardley and Athena, and his sister Barbara. A celebration of life will be held on August 24th at his home. Published in The Times Colonist on July 10, 2019

