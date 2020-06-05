Carl A. McPherson
April 09, 1938 - May 29, 2020
It is with deep sadness we announce that Carl passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness, with his loving wife, Gloria, at his side. He is survived by his children: Lonny (Nina), Penny-Lynn (John) and Melanie (Joe); grandchildren, Jennifer, Cameron, Mackenzie, Michèle, Shelby and Matthew; great-granddaughter Lucie; many nieces and nephews including Cindy and Shawn; and, his sisters-in-law Linda, Nancy, Marylou and Cathy. Predeceased by in-laws Ron, Sharon and nephew Trevor.

Carl was born in Toronto, Ontario, and lived his early years in Etobicoke, Ontario and Oshawa, Ontario having trained and worked as a tool and die maker at General Motors. He obtained his teaching certificate at the University of Toronto and moved to Ottawa, where he first taught at South Carleton High School. He then worked many years at Algonquin College as an instructor and in management, retiring as Chairman of the Electronics Department. He helped and encouraged many young people and new immigrants in the pursuit of their education, often welcoming them into his own home. Carl was an inspiration to his family and many others having returned to school and completing his business degree at the University of Ottawa in his early 50s. He was actively involved with the Parkwood Presbyterian Church in Ottawa and many organizations.

His passions included: first and foremost his family (especially his grandchildren), hockey (as a goaltender), baseball, football, fitness, the environment, history, music of all types (with country being his favorite), musicals, concerts, dance, and boardgames (notably with his grandchildren). He was known as a hardworking man, a real gentleman, kind, thoughtful, friendly and always ready to help others.

Special thanks to the staff at The Heights at Mount View, 3rd Floor West, who showed compassion in their excellent care of Carl, in particular: Rosie, Ben, Mandy, Maman, Randy, Brenda, Joanna, Vimbi, Linda, Susan C., and Susan. In addition, Eric and Brittany from the 7th Floor. A special thank you to Dr. McKeen and Rev. Gwen.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service is to be determined. In memoriam, please support We Rage, We Weep Alzheimer Foundation, Our Place Society, The Victoria Dandelion Society or a local Alzheimer Society. Gone but always in our hearts.

