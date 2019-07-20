Carl was born in Welland, Ontario on June 21, 1929, and grew up in Port Colborne. He passed away on July 16, 2019 in Victoria, BC.



Carl and his late wife, Irene, were married 57 years, lived in St. Catharines, Toronto, and Victoria, and raised Christopher, Andrea, and Jennifer.



In 2016, Carl moved to the Cridge Centre for the Family where he lived nearly three years. The family is grateful for the care he received here, both from Cridge and Beacon Community Services staff.



Carl was predeceased by Irene, his parents Carl and Nellie Shore, and by his sisters Patricia, Donna, and June. He is survived by Christopher and Susan, Andrea and Brendan, and Jennifer and Scott. He will be greatly missed by the grandchildren he loved deeply - Andrew, Katrina, Michele, Sam, Louisa, and Cameron - as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.



Please consider donating to the Cridge Centre for the Family, specifically to the Seniors Residence, in gratitude for the loving quality of life they provide for seniors in our community.

