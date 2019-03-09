ANDERSON, Carl Arnold 1943 - 2019 Arnold passed away suddenly on February 27th. He was born in Rose Valley, Sask. and raised in Northern Ontario. The family moved out west to Victoria in 1962 and Arnold starting working for the Provincial Government until his retirement. Arnold is survived by his brother Bruce (Valerie), nieces Wendy Anderson, Lori Wright (Kevin) and their children William and Emma. There will be no service by request. If so wished donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019