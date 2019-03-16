Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl H. Williams. View Sign

With much sorrow in our hearts our family is saddened to announce the sudden passing of Carl. He left us suddenly on February 11th.



Carl was born on February 9th, 1940 in Victoria. It was here he lived with his parents and two brothers, Carl being a twin.



Carl played hockey throughout his life.



At the age of fifteen he began his working career with his dad driving gravel trucks. Later he moved onto driving logging trucks up and down the island, then cement trucks and onto long haul.



He returned to driving ready mix and went to work for Trio Ready Mix for over 40 years.



Carl was at his happiest behind the wheel until finally retiring in 2017. Carl worked on a casual basis for the next 2 years. When he officially retired he was the oldest known ready mix driver in Canada.



Carl had a very strong work ethic and was a very dedicated employee working many long hours in all weather conditions never complaining.



Carl is predeceased by his parents Bill and Delicia and his younger brother Larry.



He leaves behind his loving wife Donna, children Vince (Kimberley) and Angel (Scott), his twin brother Clint (Jane), and by a former marriage Carla (Stewart) and Chris, grandchildren Cole, Ben, Carter and Jaxon.



A big thank you to the dedicated doctors and nurses in the CCU unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. They go above and beyond.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Victoria SPCA would be greatly appreciated.

