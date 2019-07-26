Carl passed away peacefully at home on July 9. He leaves his wife Jeannine, his son Daniel, stepsons Julian and Peter (Corinne), granddaughters Emma and Ivy, brother Robert, sisters Andree, Anne, Carmen (Rene), and Marie-France. Predeceased by his father Claude Tourigny, mother Helene Manseau and cousin Denise Goudreau.
Born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Carl joined the CAF (Airforce) in 1967 and proudly served Canada for 25 years, retiring as a Sergeant. He then worked for CFHA Esquimalt for 15 years.
Carl shared his passion for golf by introducing many friends to the sport. He loved to play his guitar and could often be spotted fishing at his favourite place, St Mary's Lake on Saltspring or whale watching in Maui.
The family would like to thank Dr Francis, Dr Atwell, and staff at Victoria Hospice and Island Health for their loving care.
Please join us for a celebration of Carl's life Saturday, August 17, 2-4 pm at Bill Matticks, Cordova Bay Golf Course. Donations in his memory can be made to Victoria Hospice or the Pacific Whale Foundation. Condolences:
Published in The Times Colonist from July 26 to July 28, 2019