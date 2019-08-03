Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Kersch. View Sign Obituary

KERSCH, Carl Aug 10, 1933 - May 9, 2019 Carl Kersch, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a kind gentle man, passed peacefully May 9th, 2019. He was deeply loved, always cherished, and will be greatly missed. Carl's story started August 10th, 1933, the 7th child of 10, born to Edward and Ludmilla Kersch. Carl was born and raised in Shuler, AB. He left home at the of 13 and held many jobs, including ranch hand. He loved animals and enjoyed many rodeos. He met the love of his life Barbara, and was married September 15th, 1956. Together, they built their home in Balsac, AB and soon welcomed oldest son Doug (Barbara), followed by Bill (Julie), then Brad (Tami). Carl worked in Calgary for Union Milk for 19 years, then moved to Metchosin, BC, where he worked for Sooke Forest Products for 18 years. Carl and Barb then created Kerch's Framing Gallery, where they worked side-by-side for many years, until retirement. Carl is predeceased by his siblings Tilly, Ed, Johnny, Walter, Henry, Mel, Martha, and Jack. Carl leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, his three sons, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Carl will be remembered for his hearty laugh and generosity. A celebration of life will be held on August 10th, 2019, at his eldest son's home (3965 Hibbert Lane, Metchosin). Bring your smiles and warm memories and help us remember and honour this loving man.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019

