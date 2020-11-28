1/1
Carmon Lagadyn
LAGADYN, Carmon November 20th, 2020 It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Carmon Lagadyn, beloved husband of Marion, announces that Carmon passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia. Carmon was born in Port Alberni but lived most of his life in Victoria. He was a man of strong faith. He was kind, intelligent and caring, a good man who made many friends throughout his life. He loved his family, most especially his five grandchildren Bella, Lily, Sammi, Avery and Liam, they were the apples of his eyes. He also had two step grandchildren he adored Jaden and Tyler who also loved Grandpa Carmon buying them popsicles on hot summer days after school. Carmon loved camping, boating, fishing, golfing and being anywhere outdoors. He loved Vancouver Island which was his chosen home throughout his life. He worked very hard in his younger days in construction as a bricklayer and many landmark buildings have his handiwork to thank for their artistry, strength and appearance, such as the Empress, the Downtown Library and many others. When he changed careers, he chose to work for many years in health care where his empathy and hard work made him many friends. Carmon was charismatic, funny and interested in many subjects. He was adept at fixing machinery and building; in fact he built his own home from scratch when he was quite young. He was generous to a fault, hard working and empathetic. He was pre-deceased by his very much loved mother, Mary Ellen Lagadyn, (Molly), He leaves behind to mourn his great loss his children, Jeremy, Ryan and Katie, his siblings, Cheryle, Ken, Colin, Lee and his favourite brother in law and good friend Jack Findlay. We would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Swiggum for her many years of excellent care of Carmon and we also extend thanks to the nurses in the CCU especially James and Sara who tended lovingly to Carmon in his final hours. Please make a memorial donation to the Royal Jubilee Hospital Foundation. Private family service to take place.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, 2020.
