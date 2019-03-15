Carol Anne Launder (née Wickens) passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on February 16, 2019. Survived by her loving husband John of 54 years, children, Greg (Sue), Teresa (Scott) and grandchildren Rebecca, Carson, Megan and Owen. Carol was born and raised in Victoria and graduated from Esquimalt High School. She was an especially gifted quilter and practiced yoga for 42 years. Carol had an amazing love of children of all ages, nature and animals. Her generous and kind nature was felt by all her family and friends. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church (1379 Esquimalt Road) at 1 PM on Saturday, March 30th.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019