CALLAGHAN, Carol Jean (née Phillips) Carol died peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her husband and daughters, on February 22, 2019 in Kelowna, BC at the age of 78. A heartfelt thanks to friends who have reached out in support and prayer. A celebration of Carol's life is being held for family only. The family respectfully requests donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, or charity of choice, be given on her behalf, in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be made to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol CALLAGHAN.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019