MILLS, Carol Helen (nee Fairclough) Carol died on April 13, 2020. Born in Chinley Derbyshire England on November 7, 1938. Carol spent much of her schooling in Switzerland where she developed a love for the mountains and for skiing. Mountain climbing was a favorite activity and she climbed the Matterhorn several times. A photograph of the Matterhorm was proudly displayed in her suite in Duncan, British Columbia. Carol studied social sciences at Birmingham University. She emigrated to Canada and settled in Edmonton where she had a career in social work. Later she retired to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island where she was active with the Knoll Retreat Society, Cowichan Hospice and the Clements Centre Society. Duncan was also where she met the love of her life, David Mills. They married and had many happy years together including an unexpected sojourn in Ontario where David received one of Canada's first heart transplants. Carol is survived by her sister Victoria Pinchard, brother Peter Fairclough (Jane) and his children James Fairclough and Suzanne Fairclough and David's children, Tessa Reid, Nigel Mills and Abigail Lancaster, all in the United Kingdom together with a large group of friends on Vancouver Island. Special thanks to Carol's many friends and caregivers who supported her in recent years including Cindy Caddick, Doug Campbell, Kelly Norman, Mary Hebden and the staff of Sherwood House Duncan. A memorial event may be held at a future time. Memorial gifts may be made to St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 531 Herbert St, Duncan BC, V9L 1T2.





