Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lynn Goy. View Sign Obituary

GOY, Carol Lynn (nee Kennell) October 3, 1945 - December 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our mother, and loving wife, Carol. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband Robert (Bob), sons Kyle and Jason, and her favourite and only grandson Caleb. Mom loved the outdoors, gardening, the hummingbirds on her deck, BBQs, beach walks, skiing, and, as a participant for more than 17 years, "conquering" the annual TC 10K Walk. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at First Metropolitan United Church in Victoria, BC on January 24th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Condolences may be offered to the family at







GOY, Carol Lynn (nee Kennell) October 3, 1945 - December 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our mother, and loving wife, Carol. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband Robert (Bob), sons Kyle and Jason, and her favourite and only grandson Caleb. Mom loved the outdoors, gardening, the hummingbirds on her deck, BBQs, beach walks, skiing, and, as a participant for more than 17 years, "conquering" the annual TC 10K Walk. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at First Metropolitan United Church in Victoria, BC on January 24th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close