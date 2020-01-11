GOY, Carol Lynn (nee Kennell) October 3, 1945 - December 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our mother, and loving wife, Carol. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband Robert (Bob), sons Kyle and Jason, and her favourite and only grandson Caleb. Mom loved the outdoors, gardening, the hummingbirds on her deck, BBQs, beach walks, skiing, and, as a participant for more than 17 years, "conquering" the annual TC 10K Walk. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at First Metropolitan United Church in Victoria, BC on January 24th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020