SKINNER, Carol January 2, 1945 - November 1, 2010 Carol, Nine years have slipped by, Like mist amongst the trees. Rays of sunlight pierce the mist, Returning memories. My emptiness without you Is like a glass half full. With each sip it mellows. Allows the mist to go. Your memory lives within me Now it hurts a little less. Thanks to friends and family, Carol, they are the best. With love Laureen, Christine and Arlene Your husband forever, Ernie
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019