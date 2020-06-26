Carole Crossley

CROSSLEY, Carole October 3, 1925 to June 16, 2020 Carole, Caroline, Mom, Carrie, Grandma, GG. She was fondly known by many names. She passed away peacefully at home at dawn on June 16, 2020 while her son held her hand and read the 23rd Psalm. Cornelia (Caroline) Kalichuk was born in Grandview, MB on October 3, 1925. She married William (Bill) Crossley in 1948 and they lived in Dauphin, MB until 1958 when they moved to Winnipeg so Bill could begin a new career as a teacher. Carole was an extremely supportive wife who worked hard to help Bill provide for the family. She worked many years for Holt Renfrew and Richlu Sportswear in Winnipeg. Carole and Bill enjoyed 56 years together until his death in 2004. Carole was also predeceased by her son Robert (Bob) in 2017. She is survived by her son Jim Crossley, daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughters Catherine Crossley (Sheldon Matthews) and April Page (Alex) along with 3 great grandsons (Clayton, Arden and Brody) and 4 "bonus" grandchildren (Jordyn, Jayde, Tye and Talyn) all of whom loved her dearly. Carole was an amazingly kind and generous person who was friendly to one and all. She was approachable, or she would approach you, and would openly engage in a friendly conversation. Carole was always gracious and had a kind word for everyone in her building and often a small candy. Carole's hands were always busy; either knitting beanies for the newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the South Health Campus in Seton or knitting mittens and toques for the homeless - not to mention items for the family. Handmade greeting cards were another specialty with her own photography as the cover. She was a prolific letter writer with beautiful penmanship and her cards were shared far and wide. The family would like to thank the staff at Auburn Heights Retirement Home who helped make Carole's final days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity, Carole supported so many that it would not honour her memory to focus on just one. To express condolences, please visit: www.mountainviewmemorial.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.