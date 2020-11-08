It is with great sadness that the family of Carole L. Ford (nee Moran) announces her passing after a stroke, at Victoria General Hospital, on October 23, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Carole is lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Charles Robert (Chuck) & her children, Cynthia (Jon), Chad, grandchildren, Emily (Tim) & William, great-granddaughter, Margo, brothers, Dan (Monica) & Terry (Diane), nephews & nieces, Doug (JoAnn), Steve (Rachelle), Ryan (Angela), Patricia (Aaron), Kasey (Barbara), Korey (Jacob) & their families. Carole had a lifelong passion for education (B Ed, MA, Ph D), beginning as a teacher in 1962, in a two-room schoolhouse in Zeballos, BC, until retiring as a Senior Instructor (UVIC, Faculty of Education) in 2008. In retirement, Carole became a Davis Dyslexia Facilitator. Most recently, she volunteered at Alexander Elementary in Ms Tannous' class. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to BC Cancer (pancreatic cancer) or Heart & Stroke.



