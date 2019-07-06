MacKINNON, Carole Carole passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Hart House following a difficult struggle with several serious health issues over the last few months. She was a loving and devoted daughter of the late Alfred and Phyllis Foley and beloved long-distance partner of Don Snider of Richmond Hill, ON, who will deeply miss his beautiful "Zeesie". Carole is survived by her former husband, Bill MacKinnon, of Toronto. Carole was born and raised in Saint John, NB. She had a successful career in the financial field, namely international money markets, working in Montreal, London (England) and Toronto. After retirement she moved to Victoria and enjoyed a happy life there. A strong-minded, independent woman, she was a dog lover and owner, a therapy dog volunteer, an avid traveller, a voracious reader, supporter of various charities, Shakespeare fan and a loyal friend. Her charm, intelligence and wit always shone through. Thanks to the wonderful staff of Hart House for their compassionate care. May Carole's memory forever be a blessing to those whose lives she touched. Cremation, no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Victoria SPCA in Carole's memory would be appreciated, either online at spca.bc.ca/locations/victoria/ or at 250-388-7722. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019