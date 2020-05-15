Carole P Barrett (nee Maine) passed away peacefully in Victoria hospice.



She is survived and deeply missed by her husband and best friend Brian Barrett of Sidney, (formerly Ottawa).



Carole's career centered in Ottawa where she was the Director General, Civilian Human Resources branch National Defence HQ in Ottawa. She and Brian built their house on the banks of the Rideau river where they enjoyed life over 40 years. Retiring to Sidney in 2010 to assist elderly family members. A volunteer and advocate for many charities, Carole was a kind and talented person who will be missed by many.



At Carole's request, there is no service. Cremation has occurred and her ashes will be scattered over the ocean which she loved, when it is once safe again to gather and celebrate her life.



Donations in her memory welcomed by the SPCA.



