Caroline passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born May 1, 1932 in a log house near Peoria, AB.
She was predeceased by the love of her life Leonhardt in 2016, her only son Bryan in 2003, and is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Eugene); Yvonne (Pete); grandchildren Kathryn, Heather, Dyre, Bryn, Michael and Alan, and great-grandchildren Josh, Teagan, and Kolby.
She will be missed by many relatives and friends; remembered for her baking, quilt making, gardening, crosswords, Scrabble, and her Faith.
The family would like to thank Dr. Val Cowan and the staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care unit for their compassionate care in moms final days; Amica at the Gorge; and Amica Beechwood.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sequoia Center, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Health Care Foundation for the Palliative Care Unit in Mom's name.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019