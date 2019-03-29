Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Agnes Beck. View Sign

Caroline passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born May 1, 1932 in a log house near Peoria, AB.



She was predeceased by the love of her life Leonhardt in 2016, her only son Bryan in 2003, and is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Eugene); Yvonne (Pete); grandchildren Kathryn, Heather, Dyre, Bryn, Michael and Alan, and great-grandchildren Josh, Teagan, and Kolby.



She will be missed by many relatives and friends; remembered for her baking, quilt making, gardening, crosswords, Scrabble, and her Faith.



The family would like to thank Dr. Val Cowan and the staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care unit for their compassionate care in moms final days; Amica at the Gorge; and Amica Beechwood.



A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sequoia Center, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Health Care Foundation for the Palliative Care Unit in Mom's name.

Caroline passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born May 1, 1932 in a log house near Peoria, AB.She was predeceased by the love of her life Leonhardt in 2016, her only son Bryan in 2003, and is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Eugene); Yvonne (Pete); grandchildren Kathryn, Heather, Dyre, Bryn, Michael and Alan, and great-grandchildren Josh, Teagan, and Kolby.She will be missed by many relatives and friends; remembered for her baking, quilt making, gardening, crosswords, Scrabble, and her Faith.The family would like to thank Dr. Val Cowan and the staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care unit for their compassionate care in moms final days; Amica at the Gorge; and Amica Beechwood.A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sequoia Center, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, with a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Health Care Foundation for the Palliative Care Unit in Mom's name. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close