CRIPPEN, Carolyn L. July 16, 1943 - September 26, 2020 Carolyn Crippen, beloved wife of Al Crippen of Victoria BC, passed away at the Victoria General Hospital on September 26, 2020 at the age of 77 years. She was the loving mother of Craig Crippen of Kelowna, BC, Charlene Crippen of Kelowna, BC, and Charlotte Neufeld of Victoria, BC. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren Amelie (age 4) and Joren (age 1). Carolyn will be remembered by the UVIC Faculty of Education, the many students she has taught, and friends of the family. Carolyn was born in Kingston, ON and attained her PhD in Education at age 60. She was a professor at the UVIC Faculty of Education - Servant Leadership. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date (post Covid) at the University Club at UVic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Victoria Dandelion Society. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca.