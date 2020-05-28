Carolyn will be sorely missed by her family, former colleagues at TELUS and her friends in Sooke. She grew up in Burnaby with her parents Tom and Marge Killip. Carolyn attended Morley Elementary and Marion High in Burnaby. She retired to Sooke in 2012 and is survived by her brother Brian Killip (Bonnie) nephew Greg Killip (Valerie) great nephew Colton and great niece Taylor. She leaves behind her cats Jet and Socks and a large charm of Hummingbirds. After graduation Carolyn went to work at Sears and then started her career with BC TEL/ TELUS and was a diligent employee and active shop steward with the Telecommunication Workers Union. Those that knew her laughter, humor, quick wit will have lasting fond memories. In her retirement she took great joy in decorating her home and the patio and garden areas. She spent many creative hours doing needle point. Following in her father’s footsteps, Carolyn took woodwork classes, doing many projects and building a large collection of tools. Food and wine also became a new passion for Carolyn, while still finding time for acrylic painting, card nights, girl’s nights, dinners with friends and family and keeping in touch with old friends by phone and on social media. Because of COVID-19 the family will be holding a private celebration of her life. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would honour her.



