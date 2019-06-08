Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Margaret Smyly. View Sign Obituary

SMYLY, Carolyn Margaret Born on November 15, 1939, died on May 28, 2019 at Beckley Farm Lodge in James Bay, Victoria, BC. As a researcher, writer and editor; she was co-author of two books (Those Born at Koona and The Crystal Gardens) and published in The Beaver, Canadian Collector, Canadian Geographic and Western Living magazines. Her professional work included Curator of History at RBCM and Assistant Curator of Staffordshire County Museum. Carolyn was an advocate in the preservation of historic buildings. She was the founding president of the Historical and Architectural Landmark Preservation Society (Hallmark Society). In "Remembering a force for preservation" (June 5, 2019 Times Colonist) Don Reksten remembers "She was impassioned, articulate, reasoned and fearless." As part of a committed group, she fought successfully to protect and preserve many historical buildings in the Greater Victoria area. She campaigned determinedly for the preservation of some buildings that were unfortunately demolished including the famous Parrot House (737 Courtney Street). Predeceased by her much-loved John Hamilton Smyly (2002) and first-born daughter Kathleen (1982). Dear "Mumma" to second born Jennifer, and beloved Grandma to her two grandsons, Grayson Hamilton Nunn and Roy Jonathan Nunn. An authority on crossword puzzles, scrabble and history, Carolyn was also a generous, compassionate, independent, and determined woman who enjoyed her alone time. A part-time hermit by nature, her acute hearing led her to seek quiet places. Carolyn's priority was prayer and to focus that prayer on those in need. She donated generously to the Nature Conservancy and many other local charities. She provided her family and friends; love and endless encouragement. Her commitment to her faith was strong and steadfast. Many thanks to Beckley Farm Lodge staff and nurses for the conversation, love and utmost care that was provided to her and to Dr. Henri-Bhargava. She leaves many to mourn her; her sisters, Victoria and Jane, eight nieces and nephews and their partners, Nellie, Christine, Rolande, Brenda, David Fuller, Mark, Annagrace and Garry, David Nunn, Robyn, goddaughter Diana, Annie Kapps, Waters family, Amoret and many other friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Church of Our Lord, 626 Blanshard St. Condolences may be offered to the family at







