Carolyn Praisley

PRAISLEY, Carolyn (nee Clark) July 6th, 1945 - June 25th, 2020 Carolyn Ann Praisley passed away peacefully at Aberdeen Hospital at the age of 74, just short of her 75th birthday, after a long battle with ALS. Predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Dorothy Clark, she leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years, Frederick Praisley. They would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this August. Fondly remembered by her daughter Julie Barr (Joe); grandchild Lily-Ann Barr; sisters Evelyn Dohan and Cherilyn Clark; brother Russell Clark (Tina); nieces Jenny Generous (Andrew), Teresa Dohan (Renzo) and Selena Clark; great-nieces Taylin McBride, Ella McBride and Sarah Generous; great-nephew Matthew Generous; cousin and close family member Joyce Harris SSA; not to mention many other cousins and extended family members, and many friends. After leaving school and finishing college, she went to work for Manzer Wootton and Drake now known as Pearlman Lindholm Lawyers. These were some of her fondest days with close friends and special dinners. Also was the time of being Luxton Fall Fair Queen, riding in a horse drawn carriage, with the pictures now still on display on the Luxton grounds. Don't forget about her fond Western Speedway race track days, and being trophy girl, which pictures were up in the Hall of Fame for a while. I think though the family will all agree her most heartfelt and memorable times were with family spent in the summertime at Qualicum Beach on the Island when extended family would come and stay. She also always loved her gardening time, her walking time with friends and family, and putting that last piece in the jigsaw puzzle! Anyone that knew her would tell you how kind and generous she was, and would always put others before herself. The family would like to thank Aberdeen Hospital and the amazing staff, 8Th Floor of Jubilee Hospital, and all the health care professionals that cared for her over the last 5 years. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date at The Royal Canadian Legion (Langford Branch), Victoria, BC, date yet to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Society of BC; Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Society.