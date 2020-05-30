MOORE, Carolyn Susan Margaret Carolyn Susan Margaret Moore, passed away in Victoria, B.C. on May 13, 2020 surrounded by family and close friends. She was born in 1942 in Vancouver to Eileen and Harry Hunt and attended Burnaby North High School before marrying her high school sweetheart, Ken Moore, in 1964. She was married to Ken for 56 happy years, living in numerous places in the lower mainland and on Vancouver Island. Carolyn is survived by Ken, their three children, Corinne (Paul), Rhonda (Les), Lance (Cindy); grandchildren, Samuel, Clairesse, Caitlyn and Patrick; her younger brother, Fred (Christine); sister-in-law Betty (Kerry); and nephews Steve (Serena) and Scott (Erica). A devoted housewife and mother, she also made time to be active in her community. She volunteered for numerous organizations including Hospice, the Anglican Women's Auxillary, and the social justice organization, Kairos. Carolyn is remembered for her boundless enthusiasm, generosity and her willingness to always extend a helping hand to friends old and new. Carolyn enjoyed quilting, curling, golfing and running, not so much for the activity, but for the company of her friends. She was her childrens' and grandchildrens' most enthusiastic and loudest fan at their events. Traveling was another favorite pastime, exploring Europe, the USA and Canada with family and friends. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. If you wish to be contacted when this date is set, please send an email to CMCelebratelife@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a community organization of your choice in her name.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.