Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll CARLYON. View Sign Obituary

Carroll Elizabeth Carlyon passed away in her sleep on January 7, 2020, in Vancouver.



She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on January 13, 1932 to Hubert Duncan Burton and Myrtle (Wigington) Burton. She married Bruce Allan Macdonald on December 27, 1950, and moved to Calgary. They had three children: Ross, Christopher, and Pamela. She was a devoted homemaker, known for her style and taste. Later she worked selling women's clothing at The Carriage House, and La Boutique, in Calgary. Carroll and Bruce divorced in 1975. In 1977 she moved to West Vancouver, again working at The Carriage House, and there she married Reginald Gibbs in 1978. After she and Reg divorced, and her mother became ill, she moved to Victoria, to look after Myrtle. In Victoria she opened an oriental giftware store, the Magpie, in Chinatown, and developed a very loyal clientele and circle of friends through the store.. She later closed the store, and moved for a time to Vancouver, living near her son Christopher, his wife Fraley Palmer, and their daughter Emma Leigh. Carroll returned to Victoria, but after a few years she began to be afflicted by Alzheimer's, eventually moving into care in Vancouver. This was a difficult time, and although often confused, she was generally cheerful when visiting with friends and family. Many thanks to the staff at South Granville Park Lodge and Purdy Pavilion for their kind care of Carroll.



Throughout her life she had a number of very close friends. These included her older brother Gerry, her school friend in Winnipeg, Donna Patterson, June Rubenok who she worked for in Calgary and then again in West Vancouver, Tania Obolensky who she worked with in Calgary, Betty Kovacs whose dance studio Terpsichore was adjacent to Carroll's dance-wear store, The Stage Door, in Vancouver, Nancy Thome whom she met at the dog-walk in Vancouver (Parker and Molly), and close friends in Victoria, Kathleen Leroux and Bridget Savard-Lawry. She had a long and eventful life, filled with family and close friends, but not nearly enough dogs.

Carroll Elizabeth Carlyon passed away in her sleep on January 7, 2020, in Vancouver.She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on January 13, 1932 to Hubert Duncan Burton and Myrtle (Wigington) Burton. She married Bruce Allan Macdonald on December 27, 1950, and moved to Calgary. They had three children: Ross, Christopher, and Pamela. She was a devoted homemaker, known for her style and taste. Later she worked selling women's clothing at The Carriage House, and La Boutique, in Calgary. Carroll and Bruce divorced in 1975. In 1977 she moved to West Vancouver, again working at The Carriage House, and there she married Reginald Gibbs in 1978. After she and Reg divorced, and her mother became ill, she moved to Victoria, to look after Myrtle. In Victoria she opened an oriental giftware store, the Magpie, in Chinatown, and developed a very loyal clientele and circle of friends through the store.. She later closed the store, and moved for a time to Vancouver, living near her son Christopher, his wife Fraley Palmer, and their daughter Emma Leigh. Carroll returned to Victoria, but after a few years she began to be afflicted by Alzheimer's, eventually moving into care in Vancouver. This was a difficult time, and although often confused, she was generally cheerful when visiting with friends and family. Many thanks to the staff at South Granville Park Lodge and Purdy Pavilion for their kind care of Carroll.Throughout her life she had a number of very close friends. These included her older brother Gerry, her school friend in Winnipeg, Donna Patterson, June Rubenok who she worked for in Calgary and then again in West Vancouver, Tania Obolensky who she worked with in Calgary, Betty Kovacs whose dance studio Terpsichore was adjacent to Carroll's dance-wear store, The Stage Door, in Vancouver, Nancy Thome whom she met at the dog-walk in Vancouver (Parker and Molly), and close friends in Victoria, Kathleen Leroux and Bridget Savard-Lawry. She had a long and eventful life, filled with family and close friends, but not nearly enough dogs. Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close