BONSDORF, Carter Logan McMenamie Carter, age 9, passed away, surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Victoria General Hospital. Carter was born on August 9, 2010, in Victoria BC, to parents Alan and Tanisha Bonsdorf. A kind child, Carter was known by his family and friends to be gentle, funny and caring. He loved to swim and play outdoors, ride his bike, go for hikes, play soccer and play wall ball with his friends. His favorite place to play and swim was at his family cabins at Lake Cowichan. Carter will be missed by his parents, Alan and Tanisha; his brother, Declan Bonsdorf; his maternal grandparents, Logan and Marcia McMenamie; his paternal grandparents, Paul and Diane Bonsdorf; his aunts and uncle, Meghan (Chad) McMenamie, Christopher McMenamie, Kirsten (Jeff) Horncastle, Ima McMenamie, Cara (Lee) Robbins, Rachel (Firmin) Wyndels, Chelsea McMenamie and 15 cousins. A private family funeral was held on August 31, 2019. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
