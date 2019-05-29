Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Akehurst. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Services Ltd. 1101 Ryan Road Courtenay , BC V9N3R6 (250)-334-0707 Obituary

AKEHURST, Catherine June 27, 1933 - May 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that the Akehurst family announces the sudden passing of Catherine (nee Graham) on May 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John (Jack) of Comox, daughter, Catherine (Trina) of Surrey, son, John, daughter-in-law, Angela and granddaughters, Jessana and Calia of Delta. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Graham of Thunder Bay, Donalda Dale of Brampton and brother, Calum Graham of Thunder Bay. Catherine was born in Fort William, ON on June 27, 1933 to Murdo and Margaret Graham (both predeceased). She graduated from Fort William Collegiate and was employed by the Federal Government. It was while working for the Canadian High Commission in Columbo, Sri Lanka in 1962 where she met her husband, Jack while on holiday in India. They were married in 1963 and together they traveled around the world, working in different Canadian diplomatic posts. They retired in 1994 to the Comox Valley, where they have made their home together for 25 years. The Akehurst family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Unit 4A North Island Hospital, Dr. Langhans of Valley View Medical, and their neighbours and friends for their care and assistance. A private gathering for family and close friends will be arranged at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the Cancer Society in her memory would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, BC 250-334-0707.





AKEHURST, Catherine June 27, 1933 - May 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that the Akehurst family announces the sudden passing of Catherine (nee Graham) on May 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John (Jack) of Comox, daughter, Catherine (Trina) of Surrey, son, John, daughter-in-law, Angela and granddaughters, Jessana and Calia of Delta. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Graham of Thunder Bay, Donalda Dale of Brampton and brother, Calum Graham of Thunder Bay. Catherine was born in Fort William, ON on June 27, 1933 to Murdo and Margaret Graham (both predeceased). She graduated from Fort William Collegiate and was employed by the Federal Government. It was while working for the Canadian High Commission in Columbo, Sri Lanka in 1962 where she met her husband, Jack while on holiday in India. They were married in 1963 and together they traveled around the world, working in different Canadian diplomatic posts. They retired in 1994 to the Comox Valley, where they have made their home together for 25 years. The Akehurst family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Unit 4A North Island Hospital, Dr. Langhans of Valley View Medical, and their neighbours and friends for their care and assistance. A private gathering for family and close friends will be arranged at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the Cancer Society in her memory would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, BC 250-334-0707. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 29 to May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close