Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

FITZGERALD, Catherine Ann With her beloved husband Dan by her side, Cathy passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2019. She was born in Vancouver, BC on March 16, 1957 to the late Joseph and Cecilia (nee Jurkowski) McMillan. Cathy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dan Fitzgerald; her brother Bill (Doris) McMillan and sisters Joan McMillan, Monica McMillan and Lorraine McMillan (Dennis Obee). She is also lovingly remembered by the Fitzgerald family. Throughout Cathy's illness, it was her wish to remain in the comforts of her own home. This was made entirely possible by her cherished friends and "home care team"; Jodi, Jeanne and Susan. Cathy was honoured to be a Registered Nurse and following graduation in 1979 from the Royal Jubilee Hospital School of Nursing, she began a career on a nursing cardiology unit. To enhance her skills, she successfully completed a critical care course and then continued work at the Royal Jubilee Hospital until retirement. She often reflected on the happy memories and lifetime friendships she made from her 1979 graduating class. She loved her work with patients and families and through her caring nature, she positively impacted the lives of many individuals over the course of her career. A Memorial Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2PM. Condolences may be offered to the family at







