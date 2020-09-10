Catherine Comeau

COMEAU, Catherine With profound sadness I announce the passing of my loving mother and best friend, "Momma Doll", known to her friends as "Cathie". Born in Winnipeg, Cathie passed away in her 76th year on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria, BC. Cathie was employed with the Greater Victoria School District 61 for over 30 years. She worked in the offices of many schools in the region and worked for many years in the Purchasing Dept at SD #61 Head Office. She was a very creative lady. Over the years she engaged in many different crafts: Stained Glass, Porcelain Doll Making, Paper Quilling, Paper Tole, Cake Decorating, Cross Stitch, Quilting and sewing. Over the last decade her main focus was Paper crafting. She created Paper Albums, Scrapbook Pages, Cards and various other Paper Creations. Everything she created resulted in absolute perfection. Cathie is leaving behind so many friends in the Paper crafting Community. She loved to go to crops, take classes, and go on retreats. Cathie was a hugger and many friends got greeted with a big hug and a smile every time they saw her. She leaves behind daughter, Lorraine; two grandchildren, Ryan McLeod and Alanna McLeod and one great-grandson, Everett McLeod. As well, she leaves behind her brother, Ted Bradshaw (Joanne) and three nieces. Not to be forgotten, her furry, sweet and devilish grandbaby "Louie Louie". You are gone But thank you For all these funny, sweet, loving things You have left behind In my head, and in my heart Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.