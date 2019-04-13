All the yesterdays - all the todays - all the tomorrows - Love you Mom
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Elizabeth Johnson.
Sadly Catherine passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 in Penticton, BC. She was born in London, Ontario on August 16, 1927 to Archibald and Primrose Mary Hamilton (nee Battersby). Predeceased by her husband John, sister Mary and brothers Charles and Archie. She is survived by her sister Diana. Catherine leaves behind children Paul (Suzy), Pat (Brett), Karen (Mike) and Cathie (Mike) also grandchildren Lance, Trent, Tara, Angela, Kaitlyn and great-grandchildren Addison, Rebecca, Lincoln and Lainey. Private family memorial will follow cremation. May she rest in peace and be walking down the country lane hand in hand with John.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019