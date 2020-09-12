SMALL, Catherine Elizabeth (Firth) Sunrise September 26th, 1938 Sunset August 31st, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Cathy Small. Cathy was born and raised in Dawson City, Yukon, the eldest daughter of Howard and Nancy Firth. She moved to Victoria at the age of 15 to finish her schooling at St. Anne's Academy, graduating in 1956. Cathy then entered St. Joseph's School of Nursing, graduating in May of 1960 as a RN and a month later married Gary James Small. Cathy was an amazing wife, mother and nurse while working in Victoria's geriatric field at Aberdeen Hospital. As the eldest of 6, Cathy was like a mother to her younger brothers and sisters. Cathy loved her Victoria Jazz festivals and enjoyed many years RV'ing with her husband across Canada, the USA and Mexico entertaining many friends and family members. Cathy is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband Gary of 60 years, children: John Small (Sharon), Colleen Bell (Jim), Michael Small (Esther), 6 grandchildren, Logan, Kieran, Shannon, Dylan, Emily and Michelle. She also leaves behind her 5 siblings, Sheila Firth, Thomas Firth, Howard Firth (Colleen), Nancy Huston (David), John Firth (Dawn) and will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at legacy.com/obituaries/timescolonist