LOCKHART, Catherine Esme (nee Mutter) It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Catherine (Cathy) Esme (Mutter) Lockhart on January 26, 2020. Cathy is predeceased by her parents Daphonie and Hamish Mutter and her youngest daughter Karen Lockhart. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Glen Lockhart; and her sisters Gail and Sue. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Dawn, son Mark, daughter/granddaughter Catherine (Cathy) Lockhart. Also left to mourn her are grandchildren K.T., Damon, Brennan, Christie, Adam, Alexandra; great-grandchildren Isabella, Joshua, and Maximus, her best friends Dorothy, Heartler, Dot, Nancy, Mr. and Mrs. Ford and children. Cathy touched many of our lives and will live in our hearts and memories forever A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020