Catherine passed peacefully at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her husband Terry and sons Christopher and Glenn. She leaves behind daughter in-law Kerry Kelso, granddaughters Ashley and Hilary, brother Joe(Sharon), nephew Lorne Lowry (Lucia) and daughter in-law Kathy to celebrate her life. Catherine lived a full life, still enjoying music, and playing BINGO. Thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at the Sunset Lodge. Grandma will be resting peacefully at First Memorial Garden of Memories.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020