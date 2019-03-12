Ackland (nee Andrews), Catherine Frieda passed away March 6, 2019. Catherine was born in Saskatoon, SK May 15, 1917. She was raised in Oak Lake Manitoba where she graduated from Brandon University and continued with post graduate work at the University of Manitoba.
Predeceased by her first husband Stephen Hayhurst in 1974 and by her second husband Eric Ackland in 1989 and son Robert Ackland in 2013. Catherine loved her surviving family Jean Ackland, Phyllis (Richard) McBride, four granddaughters, six great-grandchildren, the Hayhurst family, dear cousins and friends. Catherine's early piano and vocal training gave her the knowledge to share her love of music throughout her life. Living in Victoria she was a member of the Garden City United Church and had great joy directing the choir from 1959 - 1984 and directing the Monterey Centre Harmonaires from 1979 -2001. She was truly loved by all her family and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at First Memorial. Thursday March 14th at 2 pm. 1155 Fort Street, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers please send donations to a charity of your choice.
First Memorial Funeral Services - Victoria
1155 Fort Street
Victoria, BC V8V3K9
(250) 384-5512
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019