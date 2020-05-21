Catherine Lynne Shaw
SHAW, Catherine Lynne (Mackin; nee Marshall) Born April 5, 1951 in South Porcupine, Ontario and British Columbia resident from September 1972. Beloved and loving wife to William Charles Shaw (August 25, 2007) and stepmother to David (Jolene) and James (Cheryl). Widow of John Donovan Mackin (married October 8, 1971) and stepmother to Renee, Cohn and Mitchell, and to granddaughter, Carrie. Cathy was always a very proud Canadian. She and all of us are very grateful for the wonderful medical care she received. Special thanks to Dr. Valerie Cowan whose skill first identified the cancer and allowed her another 15 years. Dr. Val's skilled and compassionate care over the years has been remarkable. We are also grateful to Dr. Kollmannsberger and staff in the Vancouver Cancer Agency. Also to Drs. McGregor, Pai, and Downing, nurses and staff in the Victoria Cancer Agency, and to the compassion and skills at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Royal Jubilee, and to the Saanich Peninsula Community Care Nursing Service. At Cathy's request, there will be no service. We may not know life's purpose or meaning but we do know that without love we have nothing.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
