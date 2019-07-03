Our beloved Mother and Grandmother passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her cherished family. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Francis Garrett. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Francis Rey, and her son David Francis Garrett. She will be deeply missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Please bring your love and stories to her funeral at Sacred Heart Church, July 6, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception to follow at the church hall. "As long as there is someone who loves us, we will remain alive. Memories make us immortal. In truth, love will outlive even memories." - Leo F. Buscaglia
Published in The Times Colonist from July 3 to July 5, 2019