Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine M. (REY) GARRETT. View Sign Obituary

Our beloved Mother and Grandmother passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her cherished family. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Francis Garrett. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Francis Rey, and her son David Francis Garrett. She will be deeply missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Please bring your love and stories to her funeral at Sacred Heart Church, July 6, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception to follow at the church hall. "As long as there is someone who loves us, we will remain alive. Memories make us immortal. In truth, love will outlive even memories." - Leo F. Buscaglia

Our beloved Mother and Grandmother passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her cherished family. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Francis Garrett. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Francis Rey, and her son David Francis Garrett. She will be deeply missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Please bring your love and stories to her funeral at Sacred Heart Church, July 6, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception to follow at the church hall. "As long as there is someone who loves us, we will remain alive. Memories make us immortal. In truth, love will outlive even memories." - Leo F. Buscaglia Published in The Times Colonist from July 3 to July 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close