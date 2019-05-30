Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine M. GODFREY. View Sign Obituary

With sadness, we celebrate the life and passing of our much-loved mother & grandmother, Catherine Mary Godfrey, nee Armstrong.



Predeceased by her beloved husband Leslie in 2008, she is survived by her 6 children, Patti (Gary), Teri (Mike), Leslie (Art), Michele, Bob (Karen), Daniel, and Tracey, who was like another daughter, her 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



A lifelong teacher, mom started out in a 1 room Saskatchewan schoolhouse, retiring in Victoria after a very fulfilling career. Compassionate and patient, her greatest joy came when a student's eyes lit up as they caught on to a new concept.



Her last years were spent in Chilliwack at Valleyhaven Retirement Community, with daughter Michele close by. Our heartfelt thanks go to Michele, and to the Valleyhaven staff who took such good care of her for the 8 years she resided there.



Mom always said that she and dad were a "match made in heaven" and now they are together again.



A graveside celebration at Hatley Memorial in Victoria, will be held at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 30 to June 1, 2019

