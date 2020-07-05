It is with deep sadness that we announce that Cathy died after an unexpected illness at the age of 68. Survived by her husband Glenn Gallins, her children Graeme Gallins (Eve-Lea Beaudoin), Kelly Gallins (Eric Diller), Shannon Gallins, and Colin Gallins (Lori Gallins), and her beloved grandchildren. Also survived by her brothers Doug, Bob, and Ian Eakins, sister Margaret Brooker, and sister-in-law Wendy Herdin. Cathy was born in Vancouver to Ted and Frankie Eakins, and grew up in New Westminster. Her happiest childhood memories were from summers spent at Crescent Beach. She attended Strathcona Lodge School in Shawnigan Lake for high school. She graduated from UBC with a degree in English literature. While at UBC she met Glenn in 1970 on the beach at Roberts Creek on the Sunshine Coast, and they were inseparable thereafter. They moved to North Saanich in 1977, where they designed and built their own house. Cathy had four children in six years and nothing gave her more meaning than her husband and children. One particular year that was a highlight was in 1982-1983 when the family moved to London England for a year, and car camped throughout western Europe for three months in a VW Westfalia. She also loved the time spent cruising the Gulf Islands on the family’s 30 foot Catalina, Symphony, when the kids were in their teens. She was especially proud that all four of her children became physicians. She herself was successful in working in real estate for 15 years until her health issues forced her to retire. She had a love of literature, and was a voracious reader, reading several books a week. She also loved art and art history. She was delighted when she completed a Certificate of Visual Arts at the Vancouver Island School of Art in 2008. She subsequently joined the Monterey Centre in Oak Bay and was a member of the art club, where she loved meeting up with her ‘brushketeer’ friends to paint in watercolours. Even though she had chronic health issues, she nevertheless loved travelling, and went on over 25 cruises with Glenn. The highlight of her travels was a cruise to Antarctica. As she and Glenn would always say, “Never give up, never surrender.”



We love you and miss you and always will.



Thank you to the wonderful nurses at the Palliative Care Unit at Saanich Peninsula Hospital who cared for her in her final days.



