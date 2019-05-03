KNIGHT, Catherine Maureen Born May 5, 1966 Disappeared without a trace the spring of 1995. 24 years have past since I last saw you. Addiction is a special hell. It takes the soul of the addict and breaks the hearts of everyone who loves them. Has anything changed? Women are still going missing. Addiction of drugs and alcohol seems to be more deadly. My heart will continue to break until your remains are found and I find closure. Happy Birthday Love you forever baby sister Geri
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 3 to May 5, 2019