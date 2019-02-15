NEIGHBOR, Catherine October 1928 - February 2019 Cathie (Aunt Corky) died peacefully at home. Predeceased by brother Bruce and Marve and sister Robina, leaving behind sister Wanda Garford of Jasper, Alberta. My 17 nieces, nephews and their spouses celebrated my 90 years with me in Victoria. For their thoughtfulness to me, a sincere thanks to family, friends and to helpful care workers.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019