Cathy was born in Woodstock, NB and lived most of her adult life in Victoria, BC where she died unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family. Cathy was a loving and caring mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by her children Jennifer Imeson (David), Gregory Colwell, daughter-in-law Anne Colwell (Wray), brother Norman Goodspeed, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Cathy was predeceased by her youngest son Derek Colwell and her first great-grandchild Harlow Imeson. We will all miss her delightful personality and the compassion and love that she gave unconditionally to all. We will love you forever and miss you for always. A celebration of her life will be held in July T.B.A.
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020