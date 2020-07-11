Sarah MacINTOSH

MacINTOSH, Sarah November 18, 1953 - June 24, 2020 Sarah, youngest child of Murdoch (d. 2001) and Geraldine (d. 1993) MacIntosh, was born and brought up in Waterloo, Quebec, and spent most of her adult life in Victoria, BC. She is survived by siblings Mary (Graeme); Martha (Lisa); James (Mona); her dear cousin Suzanne; her devoted friend and roommate Mustapha; and her nieces, nephews, and cousins. In spite of a lifelong struggle with allergies, Sarah lived a productive and happy life, making friends wherever she lived and worked, whatever her own circumstance. After many years with the Victoria Public Library, ill health forced her early retirement, after which she became a competent self-advocate to meet her many needs and manage her health care. Sarah had a quick temper, a stubborn loyalty to her own ideas and decisions, and a light and generous heart. She gave with pleasure and received with grace. She loved to laugh, and laughed often at her own predicament. We miss the girl we knew and the woman she became. We'll remember and mourn her, ever thankful that she came among us to love and be loved. May she be at peace. Messages of condolence may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com.