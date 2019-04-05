Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Velma "Cay" Searle. View Sign

SEARLE, Catherine Velma "Cay" May 27, 1921 to March 24, 2019 Cay passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 at home in Victoria, BC, while living at Sunrise Senior Living, with her 2 daughters by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband Bob in January 2014; her parents Jack and Velma O'Brien; brother Jack (WWll) and twin sister who died at birth. Cay is survived by her daughters Barbara and Susan who live in Victoria. She was born and lived in Regina until moving to Victoria with Bob in 1995. They spent their summers at Katepwa Lake and later their winters in Scottsdale, Arizona. In later years, many family holidays were spent at Spindrift on Salt Spring Island. Once married, Cay was a homemaker, however, while living in Regina, she was extremely active in different organizations including the I.O.D.E., United Appeal, Grey Nuns Hospital Auxiliary. Cay was blessed with a multitude of wonderful friends and neighbours throughout her life. She loved golf, bridge and in later years scrabble, Skip Bo, and bingo. From the bottom of our hearts, a special thanks, to all her friends, mom's caregivers while living at home and at Sunrise and her doctors. Cay was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, friend, and community member. She will be truly missed. "Thanks for the memories. We were truly blessed" There will be a Celebration of Life in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at







SEARLE, Catherine Velma "Cay" May 27, 1921 to March 24, 2019 Cay passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 at home in Victoria, BC, while living at Sunrise Senior Living, with her 2 daughters by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband Bob in January 2014; her parents Jack and Velma O'Brien; brother Jack (WWll) and twin sister who died at birth. Cay is survived by her daughters Barbara and Susan who live in Victoria. She was born and lived in Regina until moving to Victoria with Bob in 1995. They spent their summers at Katepwa Lake and later their winters in Scottsdale, Arizona. In later years, many family holidays were spent at Spindrift on Salt Spring Island. Once married, Cay was a homemaker, however, while living in Regina, she was extremely active in different organizations including the I.O.D.E., United Appeal, Grey Nuns Hospital Auxiliary. Cay was blessed with a multitude of wonderful friends and neighbours throughout her life. She loved golf, bridge and in later years scrabble, Skip Bo, and bingo. From the bottom of our hearts, a special thanks, to all her friends, mom's caregivers while living at home and at Sunrise and her doctors. Cay was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, friend, and community member. She will be truly missed. "Thanks for the memories. We were truly blessed" There will be a Celebration of Life in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.mccallbros.com. Funeral Home McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service

4665 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

(250) 385-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close