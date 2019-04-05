SEARLE, Catherine Velma "Cay" May 27, 1921 to March 24, 2019 Cay passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 at home in Victoria, BC, while living at Sunrise Senior Living, with her 2 daughters by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband Bob in January 2014; her parents Jack and Velma O'Brien; brother Jack (WWll) and twin sister who died at birth. Cay is survived by her daughters Barbara and Susan who live in Victoria. She was born and lived in Regina until moving to Victoria with Bob in 1995. They spent their summers at Katepwa Lake and later their winters in Scottsdale, Arizona. In later years, many family holidays were spent at Spindrift on Salt Spring Island. Once married, Cay was a homemaker, however, while living in Regina, she was extremely active in different organizations including the I.O.D.E., United Appeal, Grey Nuns Hospital Auxiliary. Cay was blessed with a multitude of wonderful friends and neighbours throughout her life. She loved golf, bridge and in later years scrabble, Skip Bo, and bingo. From the bottom of our hearts, a special thanks, to all her friends, mom's caregivers while living at home and at Sunrise and her doctors. Cay was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, friend, and community member. She will be truly missed. "Thanks for the memories. We were truly blessed" There will be a Celebration of Life in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.mccallbros.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019