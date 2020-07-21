1/2
Catherine Victoria WATSON
Catherine "Kay" Victoria Watson died peacefully on July 16, 2020 in Victoria, BC. She was 97. Catherine was born in Comox, B.C to her parents, Alfred and Ellen Bennett. Catherine married Hugh Watson in 1943 in Victoria. Kay is survived by her brother Art Bennett, her daughter, Cathie Devlin, as well as two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, multiple nephews and one niece. A memorial service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 1155 Fort Street on July 25th/20 . Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be immediate family only by invitation. Flowers and cards are welcome and can be sent care of First Memorial.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Dear Cathie and family
My thoughts are with you through this difficult time. We were good friends during the three years of our daily visits to our Mums. Take good care. I am sending love, Georgia Deacon
Georgia Deacon
Friend
