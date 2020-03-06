FISCHER, Cathreen Margret (née McGhie) Passed away on February 28, 2020 at VGH. Homemaker, expatriate, gardener, genealogist. Cathreen was born on December 12, 1933 in Westport, New Zealand. Predeceased by her son, Martin (Linnea) in 1984, Cathreen is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Alfred (Fred); daughters, Ann (Hugo) and Wendy (Chris) and grandchildren, Raphaella, James and Alexander. Cathreen was a proud 5th generation New Zealander who sojourned in the US and UK before making Victoria her home for the last 51 years. She became the family historian and was esteemed for generously sharing her genealogical discoveries with relatives around the world. A Celebration of Cathreen's Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Genealogical Society, 209 - 4475 Viewmont Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8Z 6L8 or www.victoriags.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020