DUQUETTE, Cecile January 8, 1939 - August 14, 2019 Cecile was born in Debden, Saskatchewan. to Odias and Melina Duquette. Her parents were overjoyed to welcome this beautiful baby girl after having seven boys in a row! After graduation, Cecile's mission in life was to work, save money and travel. And travel she did - starting with "a trip around the world" with two friends; a daring experience at that time. She has lived in Prince Albert, Australia, Port Alberni and finally, Victoria. When she wasn't working, Cecile continued to travel to many countries and it was difficult to keep track of her. She learned to ski and tackled many different mountains on trips with family. Cecile joined and enjoyed the Red Hat Society and was an accomplished seamstress! Cecile was predeceased by her sister Fern McFarlane; brothers Pat (Anne), Andre, Raymond (Diane) & Gilles and wife Linda. She is survived by sister Gertrude Duquette; brothers Aimé (Evonne), Louis (Henriette), Adolphe (Loretta). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their children who were an important part of her life. P.S. She already had a deposit on her next trip when she passed away. Cecile took pleasure in her life and the freedom that comes from living alone. She lived life on her own terms. She was a good and loving sister to all her family. Cecile remained faithful and at peace with the Lord up to the day He called her to his presence. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC with a reception to follow. Condolences may be offered to the family at







