TRYHURN, Cecilia Marie September 27, 1938 - June 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of one of the kindest, funniest, strongest and most lovable woman around, Cecilia Tryhurn. 'Cec,' will be greatly missed by many. She is predeceased by her parents Georges and Rosalee Michell; 6 siblings: Joseph, Evelyn, Ila, Irene, Marcel; her eldest son Art; and her partner Dave Brown. 'Cec,' will be lovingly remembered by her siblings: Philip, Norman, Lillian, Marilyn; children: Patty, Kris, Kenny (Richelle) and Cindy (Darcy); grandchildren: Keith, Tyson, Shelby (Sam), Riley, Holly; and one great grand-daughter Christina. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street on Friday, June 28th from 3:00PM - 5:00PM in the Arbor Reception Room. Private Interment will be entrusted to Hatley Memorial Gardens at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 25 to June 26, 2019