Celia is pre-deceased by her husband Kenneth and survived by her son Eric (Cathy Savage) of Victoria, BC, and her grandson Lu (Marguerite Joly) of Berlin, Germany, along with great-grandsons James, Basil, and Balthazar.



Born and raised in Yarmouth, NS, Celia Sollows was elder sister to four brothers. Keenly interested in literature, history, science and journalism, she studied library science and botany at Acadia University. She later retrained as a nurse during WWII, working in Saint John NB, and met future husband Kenneth Nelson-a pilot with RCAF Eastern Air Command-on a weekend trip home near the end of the war. Celia and Kenneth married shortly after the war, and she continued in nursing while he completed his studies and later joined Canadian Industries Ltd, during which time they lived in Edmonton, Yellowknife, Hamilton, Windsor, and Sudbury, and eventually settled in Hudson, QC, just west of Montreal.



Celia left the field of nursing in 1951 when she became mother to son Eric, but turned her energies to her original interests: during her years in Hudson she wrote book reviews for the Montreal Gazette, did research for The CBC, helped to set up the Hudson High School Library, and with the Hudson Historical Society authored "Historic Hudson", a book about the many interesting and historically significant families of the area, illustrated with drawings of their houses, many of which were still in use. It can be found today in the National Archives and Library of Parliament. Celia's years in Hudson also deepened her commitment to gardening, which became a vital continuity in her life throughout the numerous relocations in her husband's career: after the relocation of CIL headquarters in 1976, the Hudson garden was succeeded by a carefully planned garden in Toronto, scene of many childhood memories for grandson Lu, b. 1975; and following Kenneth's retirement in 1982, the formal parterre garden she created in Victoria, which embodied her passion for botany, symmetry, and her aesthetic of combining white-flowering plants with deep greenery.



Celia was a private person with a small circle of close friends. She was a life-long student of science, an atheist, a daily reader of numerous newspapers and magazines, well-read in history and literature with a keen sense for modern art, a cook and baker, and a warm and generous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to 3 generations of boys who will miss her very much.

Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 8, 2020

