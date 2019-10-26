Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chad Nicholas Dunn. View Sign Obituary

DUNN, Chad Nicholas March 16, 1976 to October 8, 2019 The world has lost a gem of the species, a beautiful soul - unforgettable in every way. Chad passed away at his home in Victoria, BC. He leaves to miss him greatly, his best friend, life partner, and protector, Craig Burt; and their cat, Zak, a joy and constant companion; his loving mother, Elfriede Parsons; Grandpa and Grandma, Carl and Agnes Sonnichsen; Aunt Sharon and Don, and Uncle Ron. He was predeceased by his step-father Welsford Keith Parsons. Also surviving are his step-siblings and their families, Dawn and daughters Giordana, and Leighsha and her daugher, Anastasia; Pam, Jim and their son, Spenser; Shaughna and her daughter, Kendra; also left, his lifetime friend, Aynslee Arthur. He grew up in Winnipeg, attending Harrow and Grant Park high schools. He always maintained he had the best childhood and had many fond memories. He was so very proud and appreciative of his mother who raised him alone, giving him the space and nurturing to be the best he could be. He was never shy to tell her how beautiful she is, inside and out. His heart always went out to single-parent families and their struggles. Chad worked for several years as a hairstylist, and proudly achieved a master hair colourist designation. After having owned a salon in Victoria, he changed his career path to computers and technology. He was knowledgeable and used his analytical abilities to think outside all the boxes, making him a well-respected member of the teams he joined or led. Chad had a passion for music, theatre, musicals and comedy. His days were spent escaping the physical pain and troubles of his life by immersing in song, and dance, and drama provided by mass media. He enjoyed mixing music, dee-jaying in his younger years, and loved to watch the joy on others' faces as they moved to the beat. Freedom of mobility was an issue in the last years of his life, but his heart still longed to dance to Madonna, owning every product that material girl ever produced! (Miss M, you've lost your greatest fan.) Chad suffered many medical conditions, meeting his challenges with grace, a sense of humour and a smile. "It is what it is", he would often remind us. Through all his pain, he strove to be kind and appreciative to everyone around him. Chad spoke highly of the health care professionals in Victoria and at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, especially of the staff at RJH Renal Unit (where he was a joy to hook up and a pleasure to take off). He fully appreciated your hard work, patience, and diligence, always aware that dialysis was a treatment, not a service. To all his fellow dialysis patients, thank you for all the waves, smiles, chats, and encouragement. As you live on and do your best, 'Have a good run!' Chad, we rejoice that you are now pain free, the sole consolation for our great loss. We love and miss you, and do know that you will live forever in our hearts and in Zak's perfect purr. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of a very deserving man, please make generous donations of love and compassion to all sentient beings.





